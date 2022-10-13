Angelina Jolie’s emotional letter to Brad Pitt from 2021 goes viral amid legal battle: ‘I see how you really wanted me out…’

As the legal battle between Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gets uglier, an emotional email from Angelina to Brad in January 2021 has resurfaced on TikTok. She begins the letter by mentioning that she is putting it in ‘writing so not to get emotional’, before explaining her decision to sell Chateau Miraval Winery, which is co-owned by Brad Pitt.

Angelina wrote, “It is the place we brought the twins( Knox and Vivienne) home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago.”

She called it the place that marked the ‘end of their family’, and a business that centered around alcohol, referring to Brad Pitt’s struggle with alcoholism. “I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.”

Angelina mentioned that she had ‘seen lots of inconsiderate behaviour’ and excessive splurge of money and decisions where she wasn’t consulted. She mentioned that she has “been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

“I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something that I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times,” adding that she cannot be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior “harmed our family so deeply.” She added that the business is past the point of anything that she would want to be a part of, “morally and for the good of the family”. She explained “two ways forward” and said that she would completely support him “in seeking to sell the company and move away from this hard and painful chapter in our lives.”

“The alternative is that a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates,” she wrote. “Either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together, and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly.”

Angelina Jolie also referred to the 2016 plane incident where she had alleged that Brad Pitt had ‘lunged’ at his own child and choked one of the children, prompting Angelina to file for divorce in the same month. “I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie sold the winery, which led Brad Pitt to sue her. He mentioned that his ex-wife had put in 40 percent of the $28.4 million purchase price, but maintained he was the reason behind the winery’s success. He also cited terms of the 2019 divorce saying he and Angelina had a “mutual understanding” that neither of them could sell their part of the winery without the other’s consent.