Toggle Menu
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now singlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/angelina-jolie-and-brad-pitt-are-now-single-5682306/

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now single

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's lawyers had asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single before all issues in the divorce are agreed upon.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single. (Photo: AP)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially single, though more work is left before the terms of their divorce are final.

Los Angeles Superior Court documents show that Judge John W. Ouderkirk entered a judgment Friday, saying the couple is no longer married. Her name was also restored to just Jolie, not Jolie Pitt.

The couple’s lawyers had asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single before all issues in the divorce are agreed upon.

It’s not clear what issues remain unresolved in the divorce, but Jolie has filed papers saying Pitt wasn’t paying sufficient child support, which his attorneys disputed.

The 43-year-old Jolie and the 55-year-old Pitt have six children. They were married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Student of the Year 2's The Jawaani Song: Vishal-Shekhar retain Kishore Kumar's vocals in this recreated track
2 Mike Myers to play multiple characters in Netflix comedy series
3 Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green to star in family adventure film Dakota