Angel Has Fallen tops box office with $21.3 million debut

Angel Has Fallen stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman in the lead roles, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte and Danny Huston in supporting roles.

Angel Has Fallen
The Lionsgate film Angel Has Fallen beat expectations going into the weekend. (Photo: AP)

Angel Has Fallen has easily topped the box office with a $21.3 million debut, as the action sequel became the latest mid-budget release to find modest success in the often quiet late summer.

The Lionsgate film beat expectations going into the weekend, opening similarly to the previous 2016 installment London Has Fallen. The film series stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent protecting the U.S. president played by Morgan Freeman.

Last weekend’s No. 1 film, the R-rated comedy hit Good Boys, slid to second with $11.8 million. The Christian film Overcomer trailed in third with an $8 million opening weekend.

The acclaimed Fox Searchlight horror release Ready or Not, about a bride forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her new in-laws, got off to a lackluster start with $7.6 million.

