Aneesh Chaganty confirms Searching sequel

Filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty has confirmed that a sequel to his 2018 film Searching is in the making.

Chaganty, who made his directorial debut with the John Cho-starrer movie, shared the news on Twitter, saying the sequel will focus on new characters.

“It’s true. But note: the story will not follow the same characters or plot line as the first. Most importantly, we see this as an opportunity to tell another original, tech-driven thriller. If we can do that AND help bring new faces/voices to the industry, bonus points,” he tweeted.

“Searching, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year, follows a father (Cho) whose daughter goes missing and he decides to look for clues in her computer.

The tech thriller was lauded by both the critics and the audiences. At the global box office, the film raked in over USD 75 million against its budget of less than a million dollars.

The sequel is backed by Sony’s Stage 6 Films, reported Deadline.