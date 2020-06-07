Andy Serkis was asked not to play Gollum in The Lord of the Rings

Andy Serkis says one actor tried to dissuade him from playing the role of Gollum. (Andy Serkis/Instagram) Andy Serkis says one actor tried to dissuade him from playing the role of Gollum. (Andy Serkis/Instagram)

Andy Serkis owned the character of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy so much so that it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role. But the actor says one actor tried to dissuade him from starring as the character which made him a globally renowned star and also a motion-capture actor extraordinaire.

Serkis admitted as such to Josh Gad on his YouTube show Reunited Apart. He said, “It was an interesting one. Because when I first heard from my agent this was happening, it was just like, ‘Andy, look, they’re doing this amazing kind of film of Lord of the Rings down in New Zealand. They’d like to see you for a voice for a digital character.’ I was like, ‘A what?’”

Serkis added, “I remember I was in Prague working on an adaptation of Oliver Twist actually and I said to this other actor I was working with, ‘I think I may be going down to New Zealand to do this digital character.’ He said, ‘Well, is your face going to be on screen?’ I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ He said, ‘Mate, I wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole.’”

Serkis played the role in the LOTR trilogy and reprised it in the first Hobbit movie, An Unexpected Journey.

Gollum was a wretched humanoid figure with a single-obsession – the One Ring, the primary MacGuffin in the LOTR trilogy. He was once a hobbit (albeit not of Shire) who was corrupted by his intense desire to possess and keep the One Ring. The character was fascinating and also provided much-needed humour when things got grim. The humour was due to Gollum’s grammar (he kept saying “We wants it” regarding the One Ring) and his two warring personalities – one childlike, innocent and helpful, and the other greedy, murderous and evil.

