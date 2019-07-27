Andy Serkis to direct Venom sequel?

Andy Serkis is among the top contenders for the directing job of Venom 2, the sequel to Sony’s 2018 antihero blockbuster.

According to Variety, Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first part, has chosen not to return as he is currently busy with the post production of Zombieland: Double Tap.

Besides Serkis, who has directed films such as Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, the studio is also in talks with Bumblebee director Travis Knight and Rupert Wyatt.

Starring Tom Hardy in the title role, Venom was a global hit for Sony, earning over 850 million dollars in worldwide gross. The film also featured Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in pivotal characters.

This was despite negative reviews the film received. It scored only a 29 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

Hardy is expected to return for the sequel, which has a script from Kelly Marcel. The studio hopes to start shooting the project later this year.