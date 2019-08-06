Andy Serkis to direct Venom 2

Andy Serkis has officially come on board to direct the sequel of Venom. The Tom Hardy starrer released in 2018 and did excellent business worldwide. Despite mixed reviews, the makers have been planning the film’s sequel since Venom’s release.

Andy Serkis announced his association with Venom 2 on his Instagram account. He shared, “It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait! Are you ready @tomhardy ? #venom #venom2 #marvel”

Tom Hardy will reprise his role as journalist Eddie Brock who becomes the host of an alien symbiote that gives him superhuman abilities.

Venom was the first film of Sony’s newly created Marvel Universe. Even though Disney’s MCU and Sony’s Marvel Universe are controlled by separate banners, there have been talks that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might appear in this universe too as Spider-Man is a shared entity between the two banners. Venom is a Marvel character and that opens the possibility that the character will interact with other Marvel characters in future movies.

Andy Serkis has had a long-standing relationship with MCU as well. The actor played Ulysses Klaue in Avengers Age of Ultron and Black Panther. Serkis recently directed Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He is widely known for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. His work with motion capture under his company The Imaginarium Studios is widely appreciated.

Venom 2 is being written by Kelly Marcel and is scheduled to release in October 2020.