Andy Serkis says The Batman will be darker than previous films

Andy Serkis will play the role of Dark Knight’s trusty butler Alfred. (Photo: Andy Serkis/Instagram) Andy Serkis will play the role of Dark Knight’s trusty butler Alfred. (Photo: Andy Serkis/Instagram)

Matt Reeves’s The Batman is easily one of the most awaited superhero films in the next few years. The filmmaker has recruited a remarkable cast for his take on the popular DC superhero.

While Robert Pattinson essays the lead role of Bruce Wayne, another Brit, Andy Serkis, plays the Dark Knight’s trusty butler Alfred.

Ladbible asked the actor, known for playing characters like Gollum and King Kong through motion capture, whether the film will be darker and broodier than the previous iterations, Serkis laughed and said, “I would say that’s not far from the truth.”

He elaborated, “It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

The Batman’s glittering cast also includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro, who play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman.

The film’s filming, which was underway, was shut down indefinitely by Warner Bros. The film is expected to explore the superhero’s detective skills like no other live-action adaptation has done before.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

