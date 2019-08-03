Andy Serkis confirms Venom 2 talks

Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis has revealed that he has had meetings with Sony executives for taking over the directorial duties of Venom sequel.

There were reports last month that Serkis, Travis Knight and and Rupert Wyatt are in talks with the studio to direct the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster.

Ruben Fleischer helmed the first part, but the director has chosen not to return as he is currently busy with the post production of Zombieland: Double Tap.

“Yes I’ve had meetings with Sony, so that’s potentially something that might happen. But we’ll see….” Serkis told SFX magazine.

Starring Tom Hardy in the title role, Venom was a global hit for Sony, earning over 850 million dollars in worldwide gross. The film also featured Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in pivotal characters.

Hardy is expected to return for the sequel, which has a script from Kelly Marcel. The studio hopes to start shooting the project later this year.