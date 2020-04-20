On Andy Serkis’ birthday, let’s take a look at his top 10 films

Andy Serkis is best known for his motion-capture performances. Andy Serkis is best known for his motion-capture performances.

Andy Serkis, who is best known for his motion-capture performances, celebrates his 56th birthday today. He is your man if you want somebody to give lifelike expressions and movement to your CGI character.

He is an actor but his best work is not ‘acting’ in the traditional sense of the word – it is motion-capture acting. When The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King swept the Oscars in 2004 (winning in all the eleven categories in which it was nominated), many critics wondered if Serkis should have been nominated in Best Actor or Best Supporting categories.

I will leave you to be the judge of that. For now, let’s take a look at his top 10 performances.

1. Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

This is a no-brainer. This is the role that made Andy Serkis an international star. Gollum was a wretched humanoid figure with a single-obsession – the One Ring, the primary MacGuffin in the LOTR trilogy. He was once a hobbit (albeit not of Shire) who was corrupted by his intense desire to possess and keep the One Ring. The character was fascinating and also provided much-needed humour when things got grim. The humour was due to Gollum’s grammar (he keeps saying “We wants it” regarding the One Ring) and his two warring personalities – one childlike, innocent and helpful, and the other greedy, murderous and evil.

2. Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Serkis reprised the role of Gollum in the conclusion of the trilogy. The film also recounted how the hobbit Smeagol came to be Gollum. Serkis gave a wonderfully creepy performance as his character spotted the One Ring and became absolutely bewitched by the One Ring, unable to let it go, ever.

3. Gollum in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Andy Serkis’ final portrayal of his iconic character came in the first Hobbit film, in which Martin Freeman’s Bilbo Baggins encountered him beneath the Misty Mountains, with his “precious” One Ring. The scene was a delightful callback to the LOTR trilogy and fans saw clear improvements in the motion-capture technology, with Gollum’s much sharper features.

4. Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy

Just like Gollum, Serkis became Caesar in this film trilogy, portraying it first with playfulness as a child, then with a grim determination and a poignancy as the adult chimp. The performance was constantly spell-binding, and another showcase as to why motion-capture acting should be considered as acting.

5. King Kong in King Kong

After The Lord of the Rings, Andy Serkis collaborated with Peter Jackson again in King Kong as the titular character.

6. Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther

Serkis’ range is not limited to just motion-capture, and his performance as the crazy, devilish villain Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther is proof of that.

7. Captain Haddock in The Adventures of Tintin

Andy Serkis nailed the Scottish accent in this animated feature, once again playing the role through motion-capture.

8. Mr Alley in The Prestige

Serkis played the role of Nikola Tesla’s assistant in this Christopher Nolan directorial. Tesla’s role was, incidentally, played by English music legend David Bowie.

9. Baloo in Mowgli

The film, based on Rudyard Kipling’s timeless children’s book, itself might be inconsistent, but Andy Serkis’ motion capture game remains strong.

10. Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Say what you will about how the character was unceremoniously dispensed with, Serkis’ performance gave Snoke a sense of malignancy and menace – both signs of a terrifying villain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd