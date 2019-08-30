Andy Muschietti says there is enough material for third It film

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has teased a potential third part in the It horror franchise as he says there is a lot of mythology which could be explored in further films.

Muschietti is back with It: Chapter Two, the sequel to his 2017 hit which was based on Stephen King’s book of the same name.

The director told Io9 that in King’s book, the horror entity Pennywise the Clown (played by Bill Skarsgard in the films) has been living on earth for “millions of years”, which he believes can be shown in another movie.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though… Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It (Pennywise) has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years.

“So you can imagine the amount of material. It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting,” Muschietti said.

However, the director said there is “nothing on the table” officially as far as a third part is concerned.

It: Chapter Two will release worldwide on September 6.