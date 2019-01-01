TV host Andy Cohen is expecting a baby boy through surrogacy. The host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live revealed on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show on Monday evening that he is expecting a little one.

“This is the biggest year for me. It’s a boy. It’s a boy,” Cohen told co-host Anderson Cooper.

“It’s a boy and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy,” he added.

The baby is expected to be born early this year.

Cohen said, growing up, he could not picture having a family as a gay man.

“I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost (2019), and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with,” he said.

On the December 20 episode of WWHL, Cohen announced he is going to become a father.