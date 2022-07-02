scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Andrew Scott, Claire Foy join Andrew Haigh’s next directorial Strangers

Strangers film is loosely based on an award-winning novel by Japanese screenwriter and novelist Taichi Yamada.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 2, 2022 7:20:44 am
Searchlight Pictures, Film4 and Blueprint Pictures are producing the Andrew Scott and Claire Foy starrer Strangers. (Photos: darkmaterialsofficial/Instagram, thecrownnetflix/Instagram)

British stars Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, Paul Mescal and Jamie Bell have boarded the cast of Lean on Pete filmmaker Andrew Haigh’s next movie Strangers. According to Variety, the film is loosely based on an award-winning novel by Japanese screenwriter and novelist Taichi Yamada.

The story follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Mescal) that changes the rhythm of his everyday life.

“As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago,” the plotline reads.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Searchlight Pictures, Film4 and Blueprint Pictures are backing the project.

Best of Express Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
Explained: Concise companion to a bestselling treatisePremium
Explained: Concise companion to a bestselling treatise
More Premium Stories >>

Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producing for Blueprint, along with Sarah Harvey. DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are overseeing the film for Searchlight.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

dia mirza
Dia Mirza’s journey makes our hearts go ‘Dhak Dhak’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement