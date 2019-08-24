Toggle Menu
Andrew Koji boards Henry Golding’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/andrew-koji-boards-g-i-joe-spinoff-snake-eyes-5933038/

Andrew Koji boards Henry Golding’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes will feature Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the title role. Storm Shadow, played by Andrew Koji, is the blood brother and arch-nemesis of Snake Eyes.

Andrew Koji
Andrew Koji is set to portray the famous G.I. Joe character Storm Shadow in G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes. (Source: Andrew Koji/Instagram)

Actor Andrew Koji is set to portray the famous G.I. Joe character Storm Shadow in the upcoming Snake Eyes spin-off.

The Paramount Pictures project will feature Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the title role, who was previously portrayed by Ray Park in the films — G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013).

According to G.I. Joe mythology, Storm Shadow is the blood brother and arch-nemesis of Snake Eyes. The two characters share a complicated history.

Koji, best known for starring in Cinemax’s martial arts western series Warrior, succeeds Korean star Lee Byung-hun, who played the character in the earlier films.

Advertising

The spinoff, backed by Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures, will be directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The director is best known for helming two installments of Divergent franchise, reported Variety.

Brian Goldner will produce the film.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android