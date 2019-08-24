Andrew Koji boards Henry Golding’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes

Actor Andrew Koji is set to portray the famous G.I. Joe character Storm Shadow in the upcoming Snake Eyes spin-off.

The Paramount Pictures project will feature Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the title role, who was previously portrayed by Ray Park in the films — G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013).

According to G.I. Joe mythology, Storm Shadow is the blood brother and arch-nemesis of Snake Eyes. The two characters share a complicated history.

Koji, best known for starring in Cinemax’s martial arts western series Warrior, succeeds Korean star Lee Byung-hun, who played the character in the earlier films.

The spinoff, backed by Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures, will be directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The director is best known for helming two installments of Divergent franchise, reported Variety.

Brian Goldner will produce the film.