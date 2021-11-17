Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire edited out of the new Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer? Fans share proof

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans are convinced that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were edited out of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that dropped on Wednesday. A money shot towards the end of the three-minute trailer shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man flying towards three villains—Electro, Sandman and Lizard—and fans are sure that the shot also includes Maguire and Garfield’s versions of the character in an epic team-up.

It has long been rumoured that No Way Home will reintroduce the two older versions of the superhero, as the film’s premise rests on Holland’s Peter Parker opening the doors to the multiverse with the help of Doctor Strange. The confirmed appearances of multiple villains from those series added fuel to the speculation.

Now, with the release of two trailer and several ‘leaked’ images, fans are sure that Garfield and Holland’s repeated denials about this theory are bogus. Several fans shared screenshots from the trailer, and pointed out that Electro and Lizard appear to be charging in different directions, which suggests that they are involved in solo battles with characters that have been removed from the trailer.

People also noticed that Lizard appears to get punched, apparently by nobody, further suggesting that the shot has been tampered with. They backed up these claims by going back to images that were supposedly leaked from the sets, showing Garfield and Maguire. The scaffolding in those images matches the location in the trailer, some fans said. Maguire played the superhero in a trilogy of films directed by Sam Raimi, while Garfield played Spider-Man in two movies, directed by Marc Webb.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also features Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Rhys Ifans as Lizard. Holland in an interview said that the film would unite ‘three generations’ of Spider-Man characters, and director Jon Watts described the film as ‘Spider-Man: Endgame’, highlighting its epic scope.