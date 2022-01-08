Andrew Garfield reveals he snuck into a theatre to watch Spider-Man No Way Home with Tobey Maguire, and ‘no one knew’

Actor Andrew Garfield, in a new interview, spoke about bonding with his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Comparing their relationship to that of three brothers–with him being the middle one–Garfield revealed that he and Maguire snuck into an opening night screening of No Way Home, which he described as ‘beautiful’.

He told EW, “The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother.”

Garfield originally played Spider-Man in two films directed by Marc Webb–The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In past interviews, he has described the chance to return to play the character as ‘cathartic’.

He continued, “I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience.”

No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, released in December. It has become among the highest-grossing films of 2021 in India, as well as the highest-grossing film of 2021 worldwide. Its current global box office haul stands at nearly $1.4 billion.