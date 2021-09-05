Andrew Garfield is ‘genuinely happy’ with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, details his struggles with fame

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man franchise ended prematurely after the second film in the series The Amazing Spider-Man 2 proved to be a failure with critics.

The series was meant to spawn a cinematic universe with at least two more iterations and spinoffs, but sadly this was not to be.

In a recent interview with British talk show host Jonathan Ross, the 38-year-old actor, who is also known for his work in movies like The Social Network and Silence, said he is not bitter about being replaced by Tom Holland.

He talked about how Sony moved on and found “this amazing guy Tom Holland” for the role.

He added, “He is wonderful. I am genuinely happy they chose another Brit. And I am not bitter, I am not bitter, guys. At all.”

In 2016, before the first Spider-Man movie featuring Holland came out, he had expressed his views to Comicbook.com. He had praised Holland, saying, “I think he’s a very emotional, truthful, funny, physical actor … it all really couldn’t be in any better hands. I’m really stoked for it.”

Garfield also talked about struggling with fame and attention he received after he became Spider-Man. He said he would be recognised everywhere, be it restaurants or any other public place.

Meanwhile, although he has denied that, he is expected by many MCU fans to reprise the role in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will feature multiverse, thus more than one version of Spider-Man are possible.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro are already confirmed to be in the movie.

The film hits theatres on December 17.