Andrew Garfield deflects like a pro when confronted with leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home photos hinting his return

Actor Andrew Garfield was once again caught like a deer in the headlights when he was confronted by a reporter about his possible appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The renewed speculation, which has never really died down, comes after actor Tom Holland’s recent comments about No Way Home bringing together ‘three generations’ of Spider-Man cast members. Leaked images that reportedly showed Tobey Maguire, Garfield and Holland together from the film have also emerged.

Garfield played the character in two Spidey movies directed by Marc Webb. It is being suggested that he, along with Tobey Maguire—who played the character in a trilogy of films helmed by Sam Raimi—will reprise their roles in the upcoming No Way Home. The film will take the Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man through the multiverse, as has been revealed in the first trailer. The confirmed appearances of characters from previous series, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, suggest that it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that Garfield and Maguire could both appear.

At the AFI Fest Opening Gala, where Garfield was promoting his new movie Tick, Tick… Boom! he was asked by Extra TV to ‘blink once’ if he is, in fact, a part of No Way Home. Fumbling for the right response, he neither confirmed nor denied the possibility, and said, “I’m not going to blink, I’m not going to do anything!”

He added, “I really love what that whole team have done with the character. Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character.”

He continued, “I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment,” joking, “I blinked a little bit, but it was totally accidental. I take no ownership over it!”

Earlier this week, a new image—touted as a leak from the upcoming movie—showed all three Spider-Man actors in one frame. The veracity of the picture remains unclear. Holland, in an interview with Total Film, fuelled the fire with his comments. He said, “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point. It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc [Ock] and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting — and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

Previously, Garfield offered a carefully-worded response to the speculation. He told Variety, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f***ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”