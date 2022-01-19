This Amazing Spider-Man 2 alternate ending ft Andrew Garfield goes viral, upset fans say ‘Millions don’t know this exists’

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is back in the news after his successful cameo in the latest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield had played Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man series. However, a third installment of the franchise was cancelled after it failed to connect with the audience. Since then, Andrew has spoken about his love for the character and made peace with how the movies were wrapped up.

But now that he is making headlines again, people have been sharing the alternate ending to The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The six-minute YouTube video sees Peter grappling with the death of his girlfriend Gwen and deciding to call an end to his career as the web-slinger. However, while grieving at the graveyard, Peter is paid a visit by his father Richard Parker who had seemingly died. A visibly shaken Peter is seen reeling with shock upon learning that his father is actually alive.

It’s an emotional sequence where we see Andrew fully dive into his depths as a dramatic actor. Many people, who feel Andrew was stolen of a third movie and proper send-off as a Spider-Man, have expressed their disappointment in the comments section, stating that the scene should not have been cut from the feature.

One user wrote, “It will never fail to blow my mind on why they removed this, millions of people still don’t even know this exists! Powerful acting by Garfield.” Another mentioned, “You can prefer Tobey or Tom and I can completely understand that, but there’s no way Spiderman had a better actor than Garfield. His performance was perfect!” Yet another person commented, “The fact that this scene exists and I found out just NOW… Andrew is an exceptional actor and he delivers the BEST emotionally packed performances. You can just FEEL the pain emanating from Peter, the internal struggle, the hopelessness. He MAKES you FEEL all that too. It’s an outstanding skill that very few actors have out there. Hats off to this man.”

Andrew Garfield shared screen space with present Peter Parker Tom Holland and first Peter Parker Tobey Maguire in MCU’s latest release Spider-Man: No Way Home. His performance in the movie and the camaraderie of the actors was deemed as the highlight of the film.

Meanwhile, Garfield said he is open to returning as Spider-Man. Talking to Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Garfield said if he liked the story, he will like to come back to the franchise. He also expressed interest in facing off against Hardy’s Venom character but the movie would need to be “something very unique, very special, and of service to the audience and the character.”