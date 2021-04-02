Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham join Netflix’s Matilda movie

Stephen Graham will join Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and newcomer Alisha Weir in Matilda movie. (Photo: Twitter/skytv)

Actor Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham are the latest additions to the cast of Matilda movie at Netflix. Based on the popular musical stage version of Roald Dahl’s classic story, the film is a Netflix and Working Title project.

The two actors join Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and newcomer Alisha Weir in the movie, reported Variety.

The story centres around an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Graham and Riseborough will play Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

The film will feature Weir as the titular character with Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Lynch as Miss Honey.

Also joining the cast is actor-comedian Sindhu Vee, who will essay the role of Mrs Phelps.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the original play, will return to helm the feature adaptation. Tony winner Dennis Kelly will pen the screenplay.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce the project with Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company and Netflix.