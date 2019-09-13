Andie MacDowell on her Ready or Not character Becky: I don’t think she is evil

Ready or Not is winning critical and commercial acclaim already in North America. The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial is written by Guy Busick and R Christopher Murphy. It is a darkly funny story of a new bride discovering that the family she married into is all kinds of weird.

A ritual game is practiced whenever the family has a new member. One specific result of that game is ‘Hide & Seek’, which is less innocent than the name suggests. There is indeed hiding and seeking involved, but once the object of seeking — Grace in this instance — is found, he or she meets a grisly end.

The cast is led by Samara Weaving as the said bride Grace Le Domas. Andie MacDowell, known for Sex, Lies, and Videotape and Groundhog Day, plays the role of Grace’s mother-in-law.

Describing her character, MacDowell said, “I don’t think Becky is evil. I think she’s devoted to her family 100 percent, and they are who they are. She’s very protective of her family and wants things to work out; there is a deep love that she has for her son Alex, which I think grounds the story.”

She continued, “Becky has a dark wit, but she is also the responsible one. I enjoyed depicting her impatience and sharpness.”

Ready or Not has received highly positive reviews. It has scored an 87 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site. The consensus reads, “Smart, subversive, and darkly funny, Ready or Not is a crowd-pleasing horror film with giddily entertaining bite.”

Ready or Not releases in India on September 13.