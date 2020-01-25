Anaconda reboot in the works

The original Anaconda featured the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz and Owen Wilson. The original Anaconda featured the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz and Owen Wilson.

Sony is in early stages of developing a reboot of its 1997 creature film Anaconda.

According to Variety, the studio has roped in Evan Daugherty, the scribe of Snow White and the Huntsman and Divergent, to pen the script for the new project.

However, no producer, director or actor is attached to the project as of yet.

The original movie, directed by Luis Llosa, was about a documentary film crew in the Amazon that comes across an obsessed hunter looking to find a legendary anaconda.

The film featured the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz and Owen Wilson.

Despite average reviews, the film was able to make a splash at the box office, raking in 135 million dollars against its 45 million dollar budget.

The movie spawned several sequels over the years but none were able to match its success.

