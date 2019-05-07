Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer welcome their first child

Actor-comedienne Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Schumer posted the news on Instagram.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she wrote alongside her family photograph.

The Trainwreck star announced her pregnancy last year in October.

Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February 2018 at a Malibu ceremony.

Schumer and Fischer had sparked dating rumours after they were spotted dining together in New York City in early November 2017.

The I Feel Pretty actor was earlier in a relationship with Ben Hanisch. They broke up in May last year after dating for two years.