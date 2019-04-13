Toggle Menu
Amy Jump to write Tomb Raider 2 for MGMhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/amy-jump-tomb-raider-2-mgm-5673926/

Amy Jump to write Tomb Raider 2 for MGM

The much-awaited sequel of Alicia Vikander-starrer Tomb Raider will be penned by Amy Jump. Jump is known for writing the screenplays of films such as Tom Hiddleston-starrer High Rise and Ben Wheatley-directed Free Fire.

Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider
The 30-year-old actress, Alicia Vikander, played the lead role in recent Tomb Raider reboot. (Source: Reuters)

MGM Studios has tapped writer Amy Jump to pen the sequel of Alicia Vikander starrer Tomb Raider.

Jump is best known for writing the screenplays of films such as Tom Hiddleston starrer High Rise and Ben Wheatley directorial Free Fire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vikander played the role of protagonist Lara Croft in the Roar Uthaug-directed film which released last year.

The movie, penned by Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet, raked in over 270 million US dollars at the global box office.

Plot details of the sequel are still under wraps and it is not yet confirmed whether Uthaug will return to helm the film. The project will be produced by GK Films.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Allu Arjun kickstarts Trivikram Srinivas directorial with a pooja ceremony
2 Game of Thrones stars reflect on their favourite scenes ahead of the final season premiere
3 Hellboy debuts with 1.4 million dollars