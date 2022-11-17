scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Amy Adams ‘excited’ for Henry Cavill’s Superman return, hasn’t been approached to reprise Lois role

Amy Adams says she has not been approached to reprise Lois Lane in a new Warner Bros-DC movie starring Henry Cavill.

amy adams, henry cavillAmy Adams and Henry Cavill in Man Of Steel.

Actor Amy Adams says she is “thrilled” about her Man of Steel co-star Henry Cavill donning the Superman cape once again but she doesn’t know if she will be back as Lois Lane.

Following his cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam last month, Cavill confirmed his return as the superhero in a new Warner Bros-DC movie on social media. Asked about Cavill reprising his Superman role, Adams told Variety: “Isn’t it exciting?”

 

The actor, who played the firebrand journalist and love interest Lois Lane to Cavill’s protagonist in the 2013 movie ‘Man of Steel,’ was speaking at the Wednesday premiere of her latest film Disenchanted. “I’m thrilled for (Cavill). He’s such a wonderful Superman so I’m very excited for him,” she added.

The six-time Oscar nominee also weighed in on her return as Lois. “They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I’ll support whatever direction they go,” Adams noted.

She previously reprised the role of Lois in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:56:39 pm
