scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Amsterdam trailer: Christian Bale leads star-studded David O Russell film

Amsterdam marks David O Russell's return to direction after 2015's Joy. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington star in the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 9:33:44 pm
amsterdam movieChristian Bale and Margot Robbie in Amsterdam.

The trailer of David O Russell’s much anticipated film Amsterdam, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, who play a doctor, nurse and attorney, respectively, is out. The trailer hints that a lot of events here actually happened, and that adds to the appeal of the upcoming film.

The trailer shows Bale, Robbie and Washington as three friends who met in Belgium, and ended up in Amsterdam. They are framed for a murder, which they say they did not commit although evidence points otherwise. Chris Rock appears in the beginning of the trailer as we see a “dead white man in a box”.

Set in the 1930s, Amsterdam is said to be based on a significant event that is pivotal in American history. Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon also star in the film.

The movie marks David O Russell’s return to direction after 2015’s Joy. He has previously directed films like American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
More Premium Stories >>

Amsterdam is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RANBIR KAPOOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE
From proposing at airport to knocking on the door with balloons and wine, here are some remarkable, romantic Bollywood proposals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement