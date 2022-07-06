Amsterdam trailer: Christian Bale leads star-studded David O Russell film

The trailer of David O Russell’s much anticipated film Amsterdam, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, who play a doctor, nurse and attorney, respectively, is out. The trailer hints that a lot of events here actually happened, and that adds to the appeal of the upcoming film.

The trailer shows Bale, Robbie and Washington as three friends who met in Belgium, and ended up in Amsterdam. They are framed for a murder, which they say they did not commit although evidence points otherwise. Chris Rock appears in the beginning of the trailer as we see a “dead white man in a box”.

Set in the 1930s, Amsterdam is said to be based on a significant event that is pivotal in American history. Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon also star in the film.

The movie marks David O Russell’s return to direction after 2015’s Joy. He has previously directed films like American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter

Amsterdam is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4.