Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Amid buzz of a secret wedding with Tom Holland, Zendaya makes an appearance wearing a gold wedding band
Zendaya recently made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026, where she was seen replacing her engagement ring with a simple gold wedding band.
Amid rumours about Zendaya secretly tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland, the actress made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026 earlier this week. As always, her look became a talking point, but what truly captured fans’ attention was a simple gold band on her ring finger. Many enthusiasts quickly took to social media, fueling speculation about a possible marriage.
Zendaya’s wedding band
One user posted a close-up of the band on X, captioning it, “Zendaya and her wedding band I’m crying.” Observers also noted that Zendaya had replaced her usual diamond engagement ring, a large, dazzling piece she debuted publicly at the 2025 Golden Globes, with the understated gold band.
zendaya and her wedding band i’m crying😭 pic.twitter.com/dB1bYoBznp
— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) March 10, 2026
For the unversed, the 2026 Actor Awards earlier this month offered another hint. Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, playfully teased the rumors while speaking to the media on the red carpet. He said, “The wedding has already happened,” adding with a grin, “You missed it.” A visibly surprised reporter asked, “Is that true?” Roach laughed and confirmed, “It’s very true! Thank you so much.”
Also Read | ‘Rihanna is freaking the f out’: Who is Ivanna Ortiz, the woman who fired shots at the star’s Beverly Hills home?
When Tom Holland confirmed his engagement
Holland had also seemingly confirmed his engagement to Zendaya in September 2025. According to People, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend,” Holland corrected him: “Fiancée.” In the viral clip, the off-camera reporter says, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend,” to which Holland responded, “Fiancée.”
In an earlier interview, Zendaya praised Holland’s natural charisma. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she said, adding, “But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people,” quoted E! News. The couple has long been private about their personal lives. Rumours of their romance first surfaced while working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, they have occasionally been seen attending red carpet events, traveling together, and making public appearances, all while carefully maintaining their privacy.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05