Amid buzz of a secret wedding with Tom Holland, Zendaya makes an appearance wearing a gold wedding band

Amid rumours about Zendaya secretly tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland, the actress made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026 earlier this week. As always, her look became a talking point, but what truly captured fans’ attention was a simple gold band on her ring finger. Many enthusiasts quickly took to social media, fueling speculation about a possible marriage.

Zendaya’s wedding band

One user posted a close-up of the band on X, captioning it, “Zendaya and her wedding band I’m crying.” Observers also noted that Zendaya had replaced her usual diamond engagement ring, a large, dazzling piece she debuted publicly at the 2025 Golden Globes, with the understated gold band.