AFI names Joker, Jojo Rabbit among top 10 films of the year

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will be honoured at the upcoming AFI Awards, which will be held on January 3, 2020. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will be honoured at the upcoming AFI Awards, which will be held on January 3, 2020.

The American Film Institute on Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips’ comic-book sensation Joker, Taika Waititi’s World War II romp Jojo Rabbit and Lulu Wang’s family drama The Farewell.

The AFI’s other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller 1917, Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman, Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit Knives Out, Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation Little Women, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama Richard Jewell.

The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller Parasite.

The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon January 3 in Los Angeles.

