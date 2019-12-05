AFI names Joker, Jojo Rabbit among top 10 films of the year

The American Film Institute on Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips’ comic-book sensation Joker, Taika Waititi’s World War II romp Jojo Rabbit and Lulu Wang’s family drama The Farewell.
The AFI’s other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller 1917, Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman, Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit Knives Out, Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation Little Women, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama Richard Jewell.
The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller Parasite.
The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon January 3 in Los Angeles.
