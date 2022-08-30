Amber Heard’s sister Whitney calls MTV ‘disgusting’ for including Johnny Depp in VMAs

Actor Amber Heard’s sister Whitney slammed MTV for partnering with actor Johnny Depp for the recently held Video Music Awards (VMA). Depp appeared as a floating astronaut at VMA. Whitney posted a strongly worded note on her Instagram stories, calling the music channel ‘disgusting’ and ‘desperate’.

The note on her Instagram stories read, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters….” Depp’s appearance comes after a highly publicised defamation suit against Heard.

Also Read | Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case revealed more about those avidly watching its every twist and turn

Whitney has condemned MTV for working with Johnny Depp. (Photo: Instagram/whitheard) Whitney has condemned MTV for working with Johnny Depp. (Photo: Instagram/whitheard)

During the Sunday broadcast, Johnny Depp appeared virtually as the award show’s Moon Person in a pre-recorded part. His face was digitally imposed in the helmet of the spaceman. He said to the audience, “And you know what? I needed the work.” The actor even uploaded the clip from the awards night on his social media and captioned it, “guess who? VMAs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

On June 1, Johnny Depp won more than $10 million in damages in a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in a 2018 op-ed piece written by Heard, who identified herself as an abuse victim. Jurors also concluded Heard was defamed, by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a hoax surrounding the abuse allegations. She was awarded $2 million. However, now Heard is appealing the verdict, while Depp is appealing her countersuit win.

Whitney had spoken in support of Amber Heard when the trial’s outcome was announced. She took to Instagram and wrote, “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

(With inputs from AP)