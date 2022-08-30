scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney calls MTV ‘disgusting’ for including Johnny Depp in VMAs

Whitney took to her Instagram stories to post a strongly-worded note criticising MTV for partnering with her sister Amber Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard sisterAmber Heard with sister Whitney. (Photo: whitheard/Instagram)

Actor Amber Heard’s sister Whitney slammed MTV for partnering with actor Johnny Depp for the recently held Video Music Awards (VMA). Depp appeared as a floating astronaut at VMA. Whitney posted a strongly worded note on her Instagram stories, calling the music channel ‘disgusting’ and ‘desperate’.

The note on her Instagram stories read, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters….” Depp’s appearance comes after a highly publicised defamation suit against Heard.

Also Read |Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case revealed more about those avidly watching its every twist and turn
Whitney Henriquez Whitney has condemned MTV for working with Johnny Depp. (Photo: Instagram/whitheard)

During the Sunday broadcast, Johnny Depp appeared virtually as the award show’s Moon Person in a pre-recorded part. His face was digitally imposed in the helmet of the spaceman. He said to the audience, “And you know what? I needed the work.” The actor even uploaded the clip from the awards night on his social media and captioned it, “guess who? VMAs.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

On June 1, Johnny Depp won more than $10 million in damages in a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in a 2018 op-ed piece written by Heard, who identified herself as an abuse victim. Jurors also concluded Heard was defamed, by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a hoax surrounding the abuse allegations. She was awarded $2 million. However, now Heard is appealing the verdict, while Depp is appealing her countersuit win.

Whitney had spoken in support of Amber Heard when the trial’s outcome was announced. She took to Instagram and wrote, “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

(With inputs from AP)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:00:27 pm
Next Story

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq's prez palace?

Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq's prez palace?

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement