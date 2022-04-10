Amber Heard says she has always ‘maintained love’ for Johnny Depp: ‘When this case concludes, I can move on…’

The ugly legal tussle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for over six years. Recently, Amber penned an emotional message to her fans, thanking them for their support in the fight.

She wrote, “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

She added, “I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever.”

At present, Johnny Depp is pursuing a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber, who pleaded to dismiss the suit after he lost his libel case in the U.K. The case will open on Monday.

Johnny launched a legal battle against Amber after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed in 2018, where she mentioned that she is a survivor of domestic abuse. While she did not mention Johnny by name in the piece, she had accused him of domestic violence after filing for divorce in 2016.