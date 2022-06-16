scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Amber Heard’s rep denies she’s fired from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, criticises ‘inaccurate and insensitive’ coverage

Amber Heard briefly appeared in 2017's Justice League in the role of Mera, who is a princess from the underwater kingdom of Xebel, opposite Jason Momoa's titular half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. She then played the female lead in standalone Aquaman movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 12:18:12 pm
Amber Heard, aquaman 2Amber Heard will be a part of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

After reports suggested that Amber Heard has been cut entirely from the second Aquaman movie, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the actor’s spokesperson has denied them. Publications like Just Jared had said a new actor will be cast as Heard’s character, Mera.

Now, a spokesperson of Heard has told Variety, “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

Heard briefly appeared in 2017’s Justice League in the role of Mera, who is a princess from the underwater kingdom of Xebel, opposite Jason Momoa’s titular half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. She then played a starring role and female lead in the standalone Aquaman movie directed by James Wan that released in 2018.

Also Read |Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony in case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp came out on top in his recently concluded $50 million defamation trial against her. The verdict in Fairfax County Circuit Court stated that Depp had been defamed in three different statements in an op-ed written by Heard in the Washington Post. Heard had not named Depp in the piece, but had called herself an abuse victim.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million in a countersuit she had filed after one of Depp’s lawyer accused her for creating a hoax.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical abuse, while the latter has denied ever hitting her.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, kartik aaryan, saif ali khan, prabhas
Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement