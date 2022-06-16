Amber Heard’s rep denies she’s fired from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, criticises ‘inaccurate and insensitive’ coverage

After reports suggested that Amber Heard has been cut entirely from the second Aquaman movie, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the actor’s spokesperson has denied them. Publications like Just Jared had said a new actor will be cast as Heard’s character, Mera.

Now, a spokesperson of Heard has told Variety, “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

Heard briefly appeared in 2017’s Justice League in the role of Mera, who is a princess from the underwater kingdom of Xebel, opposite Jason Momoa’s titular half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. She then played a starring role and female lead in the standalone Aquaman movie directed by James Wan that released in 2018.

Amber Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp came out on top in his recently concluded $50 million defamation trial against her. The verdict in Fairfax County Circuit Court stated that Depp had been defamed in three different statements in an op-ed written by Heard in the Washington Post. Heard had not named Depp in the piece, but had called herself an abuse victim.

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million in a countersuit she had filed after one of Depp’s lawyer accused her for creating a hoax.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical abuse, while the latter has denied ever hitting her.