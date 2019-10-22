Amber Heard questions Instagram censorship policy, posts Jason Momoa’s photo to make a point

Aquaman actor Amber Heard has criticised the biased censorship policy of the photo-sharing app Instagram. The actor shared a photo of her co-actor Jason Momoa and in the caption mentioned the double standards of Instagram when it comes to a man and a woman’s topless photos.

Advertising

“In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she wrote along with Momoa’s photo.

Heard’s post comes in response to Instagram taking down one of her photos she posted a few days ago. In the photo, Heard had her nipples exposed, which caused quite a furore.

To emphasise her point, the 33-year-old actor also posted a photoshopped image of her and Momoa in the same shot with her bare chest superimposed over his. However, in the comments, Heard mentioned she has nothing against Momoa. She wrote, “Btw, love you AquaHubbs! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”