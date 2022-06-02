Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict a ‘setback’ for other women: ‘The mountain of evidence was not enough…’

Soon after the verdict of Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard was announced, Heard took to her Instagram handle to share a statement on the verdict in which she expressed her disappointment and heartbreak.

Depp had filed a defamation suit of $50 million against ex-wife Heard and Heard had then filed a counter-suit of $100 million. The verdict for the most part was in Depp’s favour and he was awarded $15 million in damages, as opposed to $2 million awarded to Heard.

In the statement, Heard wrote that even the “mountain of evidence” was not enough to “stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway” of Depp.

Also Read | KK funeral news Live Updates

She added that she is even more disappointed as to what the verdict means for other women, called it a setback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly,” she added.

Meanwhile, Indian celebrities have reacted to the much-discussed verdict. Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Depp, in costume as Jack Sparrow. “Nobody can ever replace you Johnny Depp,” she wrote, presumably referring to Depp’s removal from the Pirates franchise (and other profitable properties) because of his legal troubles.

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal’s response to the verdict was more mixed. Before it was announced, he asked his fans in Instagram stories if they were also watching it. “Oh this is next level anticipation. Is anybody else watching this?” he wrote.