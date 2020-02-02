Can’t promise won’t get physical again: Amber Heard admits hitting Johnny Depp

An audiotape from 2015 reveals details about the altercation that took place between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.(Photo: Johnny Depp/AP, Amber Heard/Instagram) An audiotape from 2015 reveals details about the altercation that took place between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.(Photo: Johnny Depp/AP, Amber Heard/Instagram)

Actor Amber Heard opened up about her violent behaviour towards actor Johnny Depp in a series of taped conversations that took place between the ex-couple in 2015 as they tried to talk through their marriage problems.

In the audiotape, exclusively obtained by dailymail.co.uk, Heard – who filed for divorce in May 2016 accusing Depp of beating her during their 18-month marriage – can be heard warning the latter about her violent behaviour.

An excerpt of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s conversation from 2015 recording (Courtesy: dailymail.co.uk)

AH: I did start a physical fight.

JD: Yeah, you did. So I had to get the f**k out of there.

AH: Yes, you did, so you did the right thing. The big thing, the, you know what? You are admirable. Every single time, what, what’s your excuse, when there’s not a physical fight, what’s your excuse then? You’re still being admirable, right, by running away? And you can sit here and call me names, but you get called a name and what do you do – ‘that’s the last insult!’ You’re a baby. You’re a hypocrite. You don’t do anything that you actually do. You expect from people what you can’t give them. If they do something a taste of it to you, you f**king lose it. But yet you dish it out.

JD: I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other because I had, we continued it. It would have gotten f**king bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f**king crime scene right now. If we don’t get our s**t together by getting our s**t together, that might mean f**king a, we do this and we make it. That might mean Goddamn. You know, you say I’ve tried and done to Lou, but we’ve got to get our s**t together as individuals and as a couple. Because I love you and I do not want to leave you. I do not want to divorce, I do not want you out of my life. I just want peace.

JD: If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another. Whether it’s for f**king an hour or 10 hours or f**king a day. We must, there can be no physical violence towards each other.

AH: I agree about the physical violence, but separating for a day, taking a night off from our marriage?

JD: All I’m saying is we need to take whatever time we need you. You need, I need, to kind of let things settle for a minute. So that we don’t f**king kill each other or f**king worse, you know, f**king really kill each other or f**king break up or whatever.

JD: If the fight escalates to the point of where it’s just insulting for both of us, uh, or if it gets to that physical f**king s**t, the violence, that’s when we just said, look, let’s go to our corners, man, you hang wherever you want, baby. I’m going in the office and I’m just gonna f**king sit there and try and de-jellify my f**king brain.

AH: I can’t promise that it will all be perfect. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God I f**king sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can f**king promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you. I’m not going to throw around divorce.

JD: I love you and I want you to be my wife. And I want to be your husband. And I wanna be a good husband. If I haven’t been, I’ll do everything I can to find out how to be a good husband.

“Anyone familiar with the dynamics of domestic abuse would immediately recognise what is really going on here. Throughout the extended tape recording that Johnny Depp vindictively turned over to the press, Ms Heard repeatedly attempts to placate Mr Depp, ignore his accusations, and force him to acknowledge what was really happening in their relationship,” dailymail.co.uk quoted a spokeswoman for Heard who accused Depp of leaking the tape and trying to victim-blame their client.

In 2019, Depp filed a 50 million dollars defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard for accusing him of domestic violence in an op-ed she wrote in 2018.

Heard first accused Depp of domestic violence in May 2016, the year after they were married. They were divorced in 2017.

