Amber Heard excited to return for Aquaman 2, dismisses ‘paid rumours’

Amber Heard said Aquaman 2's production will begin next year. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Actor Amber Heard has said that she is ‘excited’ to reprise the role of Mera in the sequel of Aquaman. In a recent interview, Heard was asked about rumours and speculation about her departure from the franchise.

Heard told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.”

Her response comes in the wake of her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp’s libel trial against UK’s The Sun newspaper. Depp had sued the publication for calling him a ‘wife-beater’ and abusive behaviour towards Heard when they were married. He lost the case, but has said that he will appeal the verdict. Soon after, he was asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is backed by Warner Bros. Aquaman is also backed by Warner Bros.

Heard added, “Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen.”

She also said the film’s production will begin next year. It is worth noting that the film is not yet greenlit by Warner Bros.

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the titular role of half-human-half-Atlantean superhero Arthur Curry, was a great departure from most DCEU movies then, with its colourful and bright cinematography, a goofy tone and loads of jokes. It was also noted for its action scenes. It became the highest-grossing DC movie at the time, beating The Dark Knight and its follow-up The Dark Knight Rises.

Apart from Momoa and Heard, it also featured Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman.

An Aquaman spinoff, The Trench, is also in development. This film will lean towards the horror genre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd