Amanda Bynes to sue magazine over fake photos

Actress Amanda Bynes is all set to sue a magazine because of her alleged fake photo.

Bynes,27,took to Twitter and wrote a lengthy post saying that she would sue the magazine which took an exclusive interview of the actress,reported Ace Showbiz.

“They used an old shot of me on the cover with a bad angle of my old nose before I had surgery to reshape my profile and to remove the webbing from my eyes. That’s not my bed! Those aren’t my toes! My toes are pedicured! I have to sue because that’s not my apartment,those aren’t my clothes!”

“They morphed photos of my face onto someone’s body to ruin my life! I have to make a big deal of this and sue because that’s not me! I care about my appearance so I have to defend myself! I look like a different person now that I had surgery! Why did they put an old shot of me on the cover? I don’t look like that anymore! I only want photos of my gorgeous new nose on the cover of tabloids and real magazines!” she posted.

Though this is not the first time Bynes gets angry with news outlets,she once tweeted that she wanted to sue several sites and magazines over negative publicity and suggestion that she needed help.

