Here are all the trailers released during Comic-Con@Home

Check out all the trailers that released at San Diego Comic-Con 2020.

Like many big events this year, San Diego Comic-Con has also moved to the virtual space, and thus the release of new trailers, teasers as well as the panel discussions have moved online.

The New Mutants, His Dark Materials Season 2, Bill and Ted Face The Music among more dropped new footage during Comic-Con@Home. Check out all the new footage here:

His Dark Materials 2

The first trailer of His Dark Materials Season 2 is out, and it certainly looks quite fascinating. The plot is not explicitly revealed here, but we learn just enough to keep us intrigued until the season premieres. We see that Lyra (Dafne Keen) is in a “strange new world.” She’s looking for something but what is it, is kept under wraps. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scorseby is trying to keep himself together so he can protect Lyra. His Dark Materials 2 also stars Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson.

Bill & Ted Face The Music

The second trailer of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter starrer Bill & Ted Face The Music is out. This is the third film in the comedy sci-fi franchise. The premise here is still the same, Bill and Ted travel through time, but now, their adventures also include their daughters. The trailer looks pretty hilarious as the two have to compose a song that could save mankind as we know it. If the trailer is anything to go by, this is going to be just the kind of comedy that we need right now.

The New Mutants

After a lot of trailers and video clips, there’s yet another clip for The New Mutants and this time, it’s the first scene of the film followed by a new trailer. The trailer is engaging enough, but at this point, the film has been postponed way too many times to still hold our interest. The film stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blu Hunt and Charlie Heaton.

Truth Seekers

The teaser of this Amazon Prime Video series is out. The horror-comedy series starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg has them playing paranormal investigators who come in with good intentions, but their experiences land them up in some funny situations.

Utopia

Starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane, this Amazon Prime Video series has been written by Gillian Flynn of Gone Girl fame. The story follows a group of people who are all fans of a comic book called Utopia, but for some strange reason, everything that happens in the comic book is happening in real life. The series packs an interesting cast, and it seems like they are pretty well suited to their parts. Utopia instantly reminded me of a plotline from the TV show Heroes where one character’s entire story arc followed a similar plot.

