All the times The Nun was teased in the Conjuring universe

The Nun is the latest film in The Conjuring universe, that was kicked off by James Wan in 2013. Although it is only now, in 2018, that we are getting a movie on the Nun, the demonic dead woman, but we know of her since The Conjuring 2 released in 2016. The Conjuring universe, just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is based on inter-connected films that share elements. The Nun, even before her movie, has appeared in two movies already, and was a big part of The Conjuring 2.

Valak, which is the nun’s real name, was first seen in The Conjuring 2. She haunted the visions of Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), one of the Warrens, the paranormal investigators and the main protagonists of the Conjuring universe. In the first act of The Conjuring 2, while the Warrens were investigating the Amityville murders, Lorraine experienced a vision in which the nun chased her and her husband Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) was shown to be impaled by a tree trunk.

Later in the movie, the ghost haunting the Hodgson family in Enfield suburb of London, an elderly man, is revealed to be just a pawn of the nun, who reveals herself in the final act. Lorraine has a sense of déjà vu in the climactic sequence, as lightning strikes a tree and turns its trunk into a pointed stump and she fears Ed would fall on to that stump and get himself impaled.

She, however, manages to save her husband when she invokes the true name of the demon, Valak, and condemns it back to hell. And that’s how The Conjuring 2 ended.

The Nun was also seen in a post-credit scene of Annabelle: Creation. We saw her eerily approaching the camera in a Romanian church in 1952, before the candles extinguished and the hall was immersed in darkness.

The Nun goes back way further in time than any other movie in The Conjuring series. It is set in a Romanian monastery in 1952. Valak is the main antagonist of the film. It stars Taissa Farmiga (Vera Farmiga’s sister) as Sister Irene and Demián Bichir as Father Burke.

The Nun’s official synopsis says, “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The Nun releases on September 7.

