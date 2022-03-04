All the Old Knives trailer: Chris Pine and Thandie Newton interrogate each other in this stylish spy thriller

A trailer for upcoming spy thriller movie All the Old Knives is here. Directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen and scripted by Olen Steinhauer, who is also the author of the source material, a novel.

Starring Chris Pine and Thandie Newton, the film has former’s character Henry interrogating Celia (Newton). They were former lovers as CIA officers and during their tenure together failed to stop a plane highjack of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which killed everybody on board.

Celia is now under suspicion of being a double agent. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce make up the supporting cast.

The film appears to be pretty straightforward one-location movie. It is set during a dinner involving Henry and Celia, in which both recall their time together and perhaps piece together the mystery. It is a familiar setup, and we do not yet have enough information as to whether the mystery is worthwhile.

But judging purely by the trailer, the film looks slickly made and worth waiting for, mainly because of its solid cast. Both Fishburne and Pryce are veteran actors who have shown their mettle in both independent and commercial genre movies. Pine is always reliable, and appears to be playing a more understated role than his usual. But considering how nuanced he was in neo-western Hell or High Water, he is more than up to the job.

From what we have seen of Newton, she was the best part of Westworld’s last couple of seasons, which is saying something since she is a supporting character.

The film’s synopsis reads, “A modern-day espionage thriller that follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he investigates Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna, who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, All the Old Knives peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop.”

All the Old Knives premieres on April 8, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.