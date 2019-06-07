All Marvel movies to get a 4K treatment

All the Marvel Cinematic Universe films are going to be released in 4K resolution. The newer MCU movies already have 4K versions, and now the older films will also get the quality upgrade.

Victoria Alonso, who has co-produced and executively produced MCU movies since Iron Man (2008), confirmed this to Collider. She said, “We are going to remaster all of our films in 4K. We’re in the process of doing that, so it’s all happening.”

This is great news for those who want to see movies like original Iron Man and Thor in a higher quality and on their TV screens that natively support 4K. There is no release date so far.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga recently got a closure in Avengers: Endgame with the defeat of Thanos by the Avengers. The film also put an end to the story arcs of the biggest MCU superheroes like Steve Rogers/Captain America and Tony Stark/Iron Man.

While Steve Rogers retired, Tony sacrificed himself to save the universe. The future crop of Marvel superheroes will be led by Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, who got her standalone movie earlier this year (with Brie Larson playing the role).

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases soon while several other MCU movies like The Eternals, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and so on are in various stages of development. With Disney acquiring Fox, MCU also gets X-Men and Fantastic Four characters under its umbrella now.

While all the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters and franchises will be rebooted and recast to bring them in MCU’s fold, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will be the only one left to make a switch.