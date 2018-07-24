Alita Battle Angel trailer: James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez join hands for a futuristic story

Alita Battle Angel trailer: Rosa Salazar plays the cyborg in this live-action adaptation. Alita Battle Angel trailer: Rosa Salazar plays the cyborg in this live-action adaptation.

Producer James Cameron is back with another visual treat, Alita: Battle Angel. The trailer of this epic adventure is out and it certainly looks exciting. The film looks like its set in the future where the world has changed beyond recognition. When Ido, played by Christoph Waltz, finds a cyborg who has a mysterious past, he decides to protect her from the rest of the world. Alita (Rosa Salazar) wakes up in a future where she isn’t aware of much of her past. She is an extraordinary human who is made up of technology that has not been seen in the past 300 years. And this unique factor makes her a target.

They live in Iron City and it comes as quite a surprise to Alita’s allies when she displays her strengths. They now have a task to protect her but Alita is more than capable of protecting herself. The new world starts giving her answers about her past and the more she learns, the more she is confident about herself.

Alita: Battle Angel is directed by Robert Rodriguez (known for Sin City). Along with Rosa Salazar and Christoph Waltz, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson, among others.

The film is based on the graphic novel series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. It is said that the film’s story will focus on the first four books of the series. The film is scheduled to release in December 2018.

