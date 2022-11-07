scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot sends warm wishes to actor after birth of her baby girl

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot had sent warm wishes after the Bollywood star welcomed her first child on Sunday.

alia bhatt gal gadotAlia Bhatt and Gal Gadot on the set of Heart of Stone. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot extended her warm wishes after the star welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. Heart of Stone is Alia’s Hollywood debut, and the actor had flown to UK for the shooting of the film during her pregnancy.

Alia had announced the news of her baby girl in a post that read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir.” Gal Gadot commented, “Congratulations” along with a heart emoticon and party confetti icons. Many other Bollywood stars had showered Alia with wishes, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Also Read |Neetu Kapoor on new mom Alia Bhatt’s health: ‘Alia is first class, she is absolutely ok’

During an interview to Variety earlier this year, Alia had talked about shooting for Heart of Stone during her pregnancy, mentioning that she was well-looked after by the cast and crew. “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” she had said.

In the action-thriller, Alia plays the role of Keya Dhawan. The film, directed by Tom Harper, stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. Heart of Stone will release on Netflix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
What the chip industry and the petroleum sector have in commonPremium
What the chip industry and the petroleum sector have in common

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 09:29:14 am
Next Story

Assam Skill University interim complex expected to start functioning from 2024: CM

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement