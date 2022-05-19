Alia Bhatt is nervous as she sets off to shoot for Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot, Arjun Kapoor calls her ‘international khiladi’

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to shoot for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. Earlier this year, the actor announced that she would be starring with Gal Gadot in the Netflix thriller. The film also stars 50 Shades Of Grey actor, Jamie Dornan.

Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in the car. She wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! 😬😬😬Wish me luckkkkkkk.” Her mother Soni Razdan commented, “Wishing you all the luck in the whole world.” Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “We love you,” while Arjun Kapoor called her ‘International khiladi’.

Alia shared the same photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Heart Of Stone, here I come!”

In March, Netflix had made the announcement saying, “Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone!”

Heart of Stone will be helmed by Tom Harper. Gal Gadot had shared a video of herself from the film’s set and written, “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋 #HeartOfStone.”

Alia has proven her mettle on the global scene on several occasions. Her latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Prior to this, her films Gully Boy (2019), and Highway (2014) also premiered at the Berlinale. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhrtar, was also India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Alia has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Darlings, which she has co-produced.