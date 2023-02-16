scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Ali Fazal unveils teaser of his Hollywood film Kandahar with Gerard Butler

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

Ali Fazal and Gerard ButlerAli Fazal and Gerard Butler-starrer Kandahar film is a spy-survival thriller. (Photos: alifazal/Instagram, Screengrab/KandaharMovie/Twitter)
Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday unveiled the official teaser of his upcoming Hollywood action thriller film Kandahar. Taking to Instagram, Ali shared the teaser which he captioned, “Watch the tease before the bang for my explosive action thriller, KANDAHAR. You’ll get an idea whats about to Hit and whats about a miss. Just biking through the valley here. Exclusively in theatres on May 26th.”

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The film’s description reads, “Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.”

Soon after he dropped the teaser, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Zareen Khan wrote, “Superrr”.

“bhai.. this is freakin firee.. all the luck for this one,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will also be seen in the web series Mirzapur Season 3 which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, he will also be seen in The Underbug, Girls will be Girls, Metro In Dino, and in another Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 13:42 IST
