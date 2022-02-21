scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Ali Fazal celebrates success of Death on the Nile as it crosses 100 million-dollar mark at box office: ‘Aaj rajma-chawal khayenge…’

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 5:53:21 pm
ali fazalAli Fazal in the Death on the Nile poster. (Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in a pivotal role in Hollywood thriller Death on the Nile, on Monday took to Twitter to share the box office results of his film.

The star-studded Kenneth Branagh directorial has grossed over 100 million dollars at the world box office within a week of its release. Sharing a screenshot of a report, the Mirzapur star wrote on Twitter, “Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar.”

Responding to Ali Fazal’s rajma-chawal celebration remark, his partner and actor Richa Chadha wrote, “No, rajma was soaked yesterday. Please have regular daal-chawal. Thanks.”

Based on beloved crime writer Agatha Christie’s book of the same name, Death on the Nile also stars Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile is currently running in theatres.

