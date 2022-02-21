Ali Fazal celebrates success of Death on the Nile as it crosses 100 million-dollar mark at box office: ‘Aaj rajma-chawal khayenge…’

Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in a pivotal role in Hollywood thriller Death on the Nile, on Monday took to Twitter to share the box office results of his film.

The star-studded Kenneth Branagh directorial has grossed over 100 million dollars at the world box office within a week of its release. Sharing a screenshot of a report, the Mirzapur star wrote on Twitter, “Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar.”

Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. 🤪🤪🤪 🤵🏻‍♂️ phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar. 😈. pic.twitter.com/bdZ8uVbY78 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 21, 2022

No rajma was soaked yesterday . Please have regular daal-chawal. Thanks. https://t.co/c1CmQUY0gZ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 21, 2022

Based on beloved crime writer Agatha Christie’s book of the same name, Death on the Nile also stars Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile is currently running in theatres.