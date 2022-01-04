scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Ali Fazal shares appreciation post for his Death on the Nile team, Gal Gadot reacts

Ali Fazal cannot hold back his excitement regarding his upcoming Hollywood release Death on the Nile. Recently, the actor shared a heartwarming post thanking the team, which prompted a sweet reaction from his co-star Gal Gadot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 4, 2022 8:36:24 pm
ali fazalAli Fazal and Gal Gadot in a still from the movie. (Photo: Ali/Instagram)

Ali Fazal is excited about his upcoming Hollywood release Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name.

Fazal on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a still from the Kenneth Branagh directorial featuring himself and Gal Gadot. Stating how humbled he is by the experience of working on the film, the actor wrote, “DEATH ON THE NILE , in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters . Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with. We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the Right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine theres always a bunch of ppl behind those mirrors, if those rooms were to constitute our lives. Working it just to make us look our pretty best. . I remember the hardwork that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannaghs vision to life. And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn’t because we are artists and we dont just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here’s To every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and peserverance. I sure as shit look good here , and you too @gal_gadot.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Several celebrities shared their excitement in the comments section of Ali Fazal’s post, including Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap. Later, even Gal dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Also starring Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright, Death on the Nile is set for a February 11 release.

