Ali Fazal’s new poster as ‘the cousin’ in Death on the Nile receives thumbs up from Bollywood: ‘Making us proud’

Ali Fazal’s new character poster from his upcoming Hollywood outing, Death on the Nile, is receiving exciting reactions from his colleagues back home. The Bollywood actor, who plays “the cousin” Andrew Katchadourian in the thriller, is looking forward to its theatrical release next month.

The individual posters of all the cast members showcase a glimpse into their characters, also hinting at the mood each one is expected to bring in the movie, which is Kenneth Branagh’s second Agatha Christie adaptation, following the commercially successful Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Ali shared the new set of posters on Wednesday, leading with his own character on Instagram with the caption, “ONE MONTH TO GO! All aboard the Karnak!! Here’s a glimpse of who you will meet.” B-town stars like Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, Neeraj Ghaywan, Saiyami Kher, Vasan Bala and Danish Husain applauded Ali.

While director Hardik Mehta commented, “Way to go Ali. Super proud,” actor Eisha Chopra wrote, “Amazing. So happy for you.”

Several celebs also left messages for Ali on Twitter. Actor Satyajeet Dubey tweeted, “Sauve, Slick and Old school. The Cousin, My brother makin us proud, keeping the flag flying high. @alifazal9. Can’t wait to witness this spectacle on the big screen!” Ashwin Mushran said he was getting “Omar sharif vibes here.” Renuka Shahane was also impressed with the poster.

Murder on the Orient Express introduced us to the famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself. In Death on the Nile, Poirot finds himself in the middle of another murder investigation at an exotic location — a cruise across the length of the river in Egypt.

Death on the Nile also stars Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright and others.