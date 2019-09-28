Ali Fazal begins prep for Death on The Nile

Ali Fazal has started preparing for his next Hollywood project, the big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, in which he stars along with Gal Gadot.

The film is a follow-up to 20th Century Fox’s 2017 blockbuster Murder on the Orient Express, also an adaptation of Christie’s novel of the same name.

Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the first part, will return to the director’s chair and reprise his role of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

The actor, who is currently in London ahead of the film’s shoot commencement, said he has been reading the novel and also watched the earlier movie adaptation of the book.

The 1978 movie starred Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow and Maggie Smith.

“I feel blessed because it’s (the film) in Sir Kenneth Brannagh’s hands. For me, the most essential prep is to get to know my costumes and my look for the film. Once that part is sorted, the rest follows. So I’ve been focusing solely on that for the past one week since I landed here,” Ali said in a statement.

The actor, who has starred in Hollywood films such as Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul, said there is a dialect coach on the sets to get the accent right.

“We have a dialect teacher on set for a bunch of us so we are being trained for the accents. I cannot reveal just yet what kind of accents only because I want that to be a surprise,” he added.

Death on the Nile will chronicle Poirot’s vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks of river Nile as a love triangle goes awry.

Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright are a part of the cast.