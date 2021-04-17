scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Alfred Molina shares concerns he had about reprising Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man No Way Home

Alfred Molina, who played the role of Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's 2004 film Spider-Man 2 opposite Tobey Maguire's Spidey, will reprise the role in MCU's Spider-Man 3

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 17, 2021 3:56:10 pm
alfred molina, Spider-Man 3Spider-Man 3 will release on December 17. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Alfred Molina is making a comeback as his iconic villain Doctor Octopus in the third Spider-Man movie in MCU, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor, who played the role in Sam Raimi’s 2004 film Spider-Man 2 opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spidey, has said that he had concerns about reprising the role. In the years since he first essayed the character, he has changed physically and is not as spry as he once was.

While talking to Variety, he said, “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He added, “I then remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work! The arms are doing all the killing and smashing and breaking. I’m just going with a kind of mean look on my face.”

He also said that he looks considerably older now, but he was reassured by director Jon Watts that de-aging technology can take care of that.

“He just looked at me, and said, ‘Did you see what we did to Rob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?’” Molina revealed to Variety.

Robert Downey Jr and Samuel L Jackson were digitally de-aged in Captain America: Civil War and Captain Marvel, respectively, since the plot of those films required that.

Spider-Man 3 also sees Jamie Foxx’s Electro coming back from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Holland’s Peter Parker, replacing the deceased Tony Stark.

Spider-Man 3 will release on December 17.

