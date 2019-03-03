Alfonso Cuaron on US President Donald Trump watching Roma: His mind would be so tired after one hour

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won big at the recently concluded Academy Awards, winning in Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language categories. But it lost to Green Book in the Best Picture category, which many attribute to the Academy jury’s conservatism against films mostly meant for streaming platforms like Netflix.

While many other prestigious directors like Guillermo del Toro, Martin Scorsese and Coen brothers are making films for Netflix, there has been a debate as to whether the theatrical system of releasing films is dying a slow death.

Cuaron shares his experience with Variety of making Roma, “I had friends and other filmmakers say, “What are you doing?” It was almost as if I was betraying something. But I think the conversation has changed. I think most people are recognizing that this film is reaching audiences worldwide in a way that usually only mainstream films do.”

Cuaron also said he never intended Roma to be a political film and that it became so during its journey in various film festivals and awards season. He said, “I was doing a film about a specific character. The response that Roma has been having indicates that there are collective wounds we share as humans. That’s what makes the film relevant for what’s going on nowadays. The film is about the relationship that exists between class and ethnic background.”

He added, “In Mexico, that’s leading to one conversation about racism. But that same conversation can be transported to the US.”

When Cuaron was asked whether he thinks US President Donald Trump has watched his film, he said, “I don’t know. It has subtitles. He’d have to read them all! [Gasps] His mind would be so tired after one hour. Maybe they’d have to freeze-frame things, or someone would have to read the whole thing to him.”